American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of QuidelOrtho worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 45.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $98.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QDEL

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.