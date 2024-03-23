American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.39% of Autohome worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 98.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 17.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

