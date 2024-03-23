American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.15% of Palomar worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 0.7 %

Palomar stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,301 shares of company stock worth $2,524,412 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.