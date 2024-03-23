American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Vital Energy worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTLE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NYSE VTLE opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

