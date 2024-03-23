American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Cars.com worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cars.com by 599.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 670,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cars.com by 138.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cars.com by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 33.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $16.94 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.