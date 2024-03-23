American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Leidos worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

