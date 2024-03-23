American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.52 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Reliance worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,173,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $330.43 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.42 and its 200-day moving average is $280.77.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

