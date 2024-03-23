American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.71 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.09% of Vir Biotechnology worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $748,647. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

