American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TLS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. TLS Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $504,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

