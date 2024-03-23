American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.22% of Nabors Industries worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,392,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $86.62 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

