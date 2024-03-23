American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.57 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,669 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Comstock Resources worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 42.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE:CRK opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

