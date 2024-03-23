American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $162.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

