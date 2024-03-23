American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,579 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.35% of U.S. Silica worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $982.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

