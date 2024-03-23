American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,777.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,696.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,567.57. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,849.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.