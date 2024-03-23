American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.47% of Methanex worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

