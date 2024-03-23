American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

