American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,000,433 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 3,654.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.71% of First Advantage worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.