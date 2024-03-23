American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 209,054 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 750.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 28.54% of Kellanova worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter worth $3,248,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,670,000 after buying an additional 345,830 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 65.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,021,240 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

