American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 25,521 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 198,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 367,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE CVE opened at $19.36 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

