American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 38,083 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.68% of AdvanSix worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 508,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.5 %

ASIX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.