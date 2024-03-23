American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,831 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Establishment Labs worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.23. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

