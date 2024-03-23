American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 488,171 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Mirion Technologies worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 767,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

MIR stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIR. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.