American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 734.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of DXC Technology worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

