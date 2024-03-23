American Century Companies Inc. Sells 100,702 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,702 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

