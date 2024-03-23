American Century Companies Inc. Sells 45,969 Shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 71.01% of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUSI opened at $50.86 on Friday. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

About American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

