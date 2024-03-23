American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

