Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

