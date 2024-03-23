Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

