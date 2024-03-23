Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zumiez

Zumiez Trading Down 0.4 %

ZUMZ opened at $14.64 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $290.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 487.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 23.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.