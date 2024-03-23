Analysts Set Expectations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

