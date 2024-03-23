Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock worth $4,939,797. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

