Analysts Set Expectations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 266,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

