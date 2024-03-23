Analysts Set Expectations for OmniAb, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OABI)

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for OmniAb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

OABI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in OmniAb in the third quarter worth $52,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.