Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.90%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.