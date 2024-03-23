Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $701.05

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.05 ($8.92) and traded as low as GBX 694 ($8.84). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 696 ($8.86), with a volume of 1,939 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 701.05. The company has a market cap of £275.20 million, a PE ratio of 756.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

