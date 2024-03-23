Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.85. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

