Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.