Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

