Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.
Applied Graphene Materials Stock Down 81.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £643,400.00, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.
About Applied Graphene Materials
Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.
