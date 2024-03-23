Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

