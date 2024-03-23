AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.25

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $17.93. AstroNova shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 26,878 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

