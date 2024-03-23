Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

CPG stock opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.89. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

