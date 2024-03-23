Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

