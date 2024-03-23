AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

