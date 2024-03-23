AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Shares Down 4.4%

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.90. 43,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 112,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

About AXS 2X Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

