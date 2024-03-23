Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39.
- On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.
- On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
