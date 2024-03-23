Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

