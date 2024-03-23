Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

