Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

