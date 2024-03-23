Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Holley stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $511.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.52. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

