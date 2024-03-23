Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $129.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

